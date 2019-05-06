PITTSFIELD — A 90-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon after the car he was driving veered off the road and struck a tree on U.S. Route 2, police said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was driving a 2014 Cadillac, said Pittsfield Police Chief Pete Bickmore. He was traveling east on Route 2 near Higgins Road at the time of the crash, around 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses who were following the man said his vehicle veered into the westbound lane, down into a ditch and struck a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Pittsfield Police Department in coordination with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

The Pittsfield Fire Department and Sebasticook Valley Hospital rescue personnel also responded to the scene.

