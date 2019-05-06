SOUTH PORTLAND — Hunter Owen pitched a shutout, striking out 16, to lift South Portland to a 2-0 win over Falmouth in a high school baseball game Monday.

The Red Riots (5-0) scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the first. Owen didn’t need anymore, allowing two hits in his second win of the season.

Ike Kiely had both hits for Falmouth.

THORNTON ACADEMY 5, DEERING 3: The Golden Trojans (5-1) grabbed an early lead with two unearned runs in the bottom of the first and added two more in the third to beat the Rams (1-6) at Old Orchard Beach.

Tim Smith and Calvin Christoforo both doubled, and Toby Pydych had two singles for Thornton Academy.

Luke Hill had a pair of hits and drove in a run for Deering.

WESTBROOK 12, MASSABESIC 4: The Blue Blazes (1-5) scored nine runs in the top of the fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Liam Cooledge, on their way to a win over the Mustangs (1-6) at Westbrook.

Max Dobkowski had a double and a single for Westbrook. Kyle Champagne also had two hits.

Aiden Ouellette had two singles for Massabesic.

GORHAM 3, WINDHAM 0: Zachary Green pitched the Rams (3-4) to victory over the Eagles (1-4) in Windham.

Jacob Sladen hit an RBI single in the first inning to put Gorham ahead 1-0. Trevor Gray added an RBI double in the sixth, and Aaron Goschke drove in a run on a sacrifice-bunt in the next at-bat.

Bryce Afthim took the loss, allowing seven hits and three earned runs, striking out 13.

FREEPORT SWEEPS CAPE ELIZABETH: Shea Wanger earned the win and drove in two runs as the Falcons beat the Capers 10-1 in the first game of a doubleheader at Freeport. Toby Holt struck out five and drove in a run in the second game as Freeport won, 6-2.

Wagner (3-0) allowed one hit, one earned run and four walks, striking out five in five innings for Freeport (5-2). He finished with two hits and two RBI at the plate. Holt recorded two doubles, and Heath Cockburn drove in two runs.

Freeport scored three runs in each of the second and third innings to take a 6-0 lead, with Gabe Wagner hitting an RBI double in the second inning.

Cape Elizabeth (0-6) scored two runs on errors in the fourth inning.

CONY 6, CAMDEN HILLS 5: Kyle Douin’s RBI single with one-out in the bottom of the seventh broke the tie and lifted the Rams (4-3) to a win over the Windjammers (2-5) at Augusta.

Riley Geyer and James Presti each had two singles for Cony (4-3), with Geyer earning the win in relief after pitching a scoreless top of the seventh.

SACOPEE VALLY 6, WAYNFLETE/NYA 3: Austin Eastman’s two-run double keyed a five-run fourth inning, during which the Hawks (3-2) took a 6-2 lead over Waynflete (2-3) at Hiram.

Dylan Miner pitched the first five innings for Sacopee, striking out eight while yielding both of the Flyers’ hits. Isaac Stocks picked up the save with two innings of hitless relief.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 9, TRAIP ACADEMY 4: Peter Coleman’s two-run single highlighted a three-run sixth inning that pushed the Seagulls’ lead to five runs over the Rebels (5-2) at Old Orchard Beach.

Sean Pratt, Mark Johnston and Gavin Sperlich each had two hits, and Isaac LaChance reach base four times for an OOB (2-4).

Sam Kilty hit a three-run double and a single for the Rangers, with Ryan Perkins adding three hits.

HALL-DALE 26, BOOTHBAY 0: Max Byron had two doubles and five RBI, helping to guide the Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Seahawks (2-4) at Farmingdale.

Jacob Brown three hits, including a double, and four RBI for Hall-Dale, and Alec Byron and Akira Warren (double) had two hits apiece. Austin Stebbins and Josh Nadeau also had doubles.

MT. ARARAT 17, MORSE 7: The Eagles (6-2) scored seven times in the fourth inning to pull away from the Shipbuilders (4-3) at Brunswick.

Devin Tobin had three hits, including a triple for Mt. Ararat. Brady Mitchell drove in four runs and Hunter Lohr had three RBI.

Caleb Tibbitts had an RBI double for Morse.

OCEANSIDE 10, MT. VIEW 2: Ben Ripley led the Mariners (1-7) with three hits, and Jonah Carlson drove in three runs and Maguire LeBlanc two more, during a victory over Mt. View (1-6) at Rockland.

Oceanside scored four times in the first inning, and three more times in the third to open an early 7-2 lead.

Logan Curtis and Damien Doughty had three hits each for the Mustangs.

YORK 14, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Riley Lynn led York’s 17-hit attack with three hits as the Wildcats (6-1) beat the Patriots (2-3) at Gray.

Jake Sullivan, Dawson Gundlah, Hayden Henricksen, James Bock and Riley Johnston all had two hits each for the Wildcats.

ST. DOMINIC 2, POLAND 1: Riley Bolpe scored the winning run on a double steal in the 12th inning as the Saints (2-2) beat the Knights (1-5) at Poland.

LACROSSE

WAYNFLETE 11, GARDINER 2: Miles Lipton had four goals as the Flyers (2-2) flew to a 9-0 halftime lead and beat the Tigers (2-2) at Portland.

Harry Millspaugh recorded a hat trick for Waynflete, Zane Moorhead had two goals, and Sam Whipple and Mitchell Adams also scored.

Tanner Hebert and Cam Michaud had goals for Gardiner.

