SOCCER

Manchester City returned to the top of the English Premier League with one game remaining after Vincent Kompany hit a sensational goal to visiting beat Leicester 1-0 in a dramatic and tense match Monday.

Manchester City, which has won 13 straight in pursuit of a second consecutive title, moved one point above Liverpool. Manchester City’s final game Sunday will be at lowly Brighton. Liverpool will be home against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the same time.

“One more game,” Manchester City Coach Pep Guardiola said. “We were seven points behind not long ago from Liverpool but we didn’t give up. I know now is not (about) saying how good was the season, now is arriving first. We just have to win our game.”

PORTUGUESE LEAGUE: Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas, 37, who led Real Madrid to five league titles and three Champions League trophies, and Spain to one World Cup and two European titles, was released from a hospital five days after suffering a heart attack.

FOOTBALL

XFL: The league reached multiyear agreements with ESPN and Fox Sports to broadcast its games beginning in 2020.

The league also said its season will start Feb. 8, the weekend after the NFL season ends with the Super Bowl.

NFL: The Los Angeles Rams re-signed linebacker Bryce Hager to a one-year deal.

• The New York Jets waived Brandon Silvers, a former Troy University and Alliance of American Football quarterback.

BASKETBALL

NBA: A person familiar with the coaching search said the Cleveland Cavaliers scheduled an interview this week with San Antonio assistant Ettore Messina.

Messina’s coaching resume includes numerous titles in Europe. He also coached Italy’s national team. Messina, 59, has worked on Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich’s staff since 2014.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Perennial powers Oklahoma and Georgia have agreed to play in 2023 and 2031.

The programs have played just once – Georgia won a 54-48 overtime thriller in the College Football Playoff after the 2017 season.

TENNIS

MADRID OPEN: Defending champion Petra Kvitova defeated Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 7-6 (5) to reach the third round.

The second-seeded Czech outlasted Mladenovic by winning the last three points in the tiebreaker to close out the match in nearly two hours.

HOCKEY

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek was back at practice after leaving a playoff game early with a lower body injury.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour said there were “no limitations” on his goalie and Mrazek said he felt “120 percent, to be honest.”

• The Detroit Red Wings hired Pat Verbeek as assistant general manager to work with Steve Yzerman.

ROAD RACING

WOMAN DIES: Officials in Kalamazoo, Michigan, said a 76-year-old woman died after having a medical emergency while running a race.

Kay Caskey of Kalamazoo was participating in the 6.2-mile Borgess Run for the Health of It event.

HORSE RACING

KENTUCKY DERBY: The race Saturday averaged 16.5 million viewers on NBC – tied for the most-watched Derby on the network since it started televising it in 2001.

NBC and Nielsen reported a 10 percent increase over last year, when Justify’s win en route to an eventual Triple Crown averaged 15.0 million. The 2010 and 2017 races also averaged 16.5 million. The Derby has averaged at least 15 million for seven straight years, which is the longest streak since records were kept beginning in 1989.

