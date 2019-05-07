Bill Whitmore, an executive with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine, is joining Harvard Pilgrim, a competing insurer.

Whitmore has been regional vice president sales with Anthem and led sales efforts in the state. Prior to that position, he was vice president of underwriting at Anthem, responsible for risk management for large group business in Maine.

At Harvard Pilgrim, he will be vice president of the Maine market, replacing Ed Kane who was the public face of the insurer for many years.

Whitmore graduated from Bowdoin College and serves on the board of directors of the YMCA of Southern Maine, Onpoint Health Data, the Maine Guaranteed Access Reinsurance Association, the Maine State Chamber and the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce.

