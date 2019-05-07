Singer Don McLean is demanding an apology from a UCLA student group that rescinded its decision Monday to present him with a lifetime achievement award after learning that he had pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges.

McLean, 73, was to receive the George and Ira Gershwin Award for Lifetime Musical Achievement, presented by the Student Alumni Association at the University of California, Los Angeles, on May 17. But after learning from a reporter Monday of McLean’s 2016 arrest in Camden on charges related to domestic violence and his later guilty plea, the group took back the honor.

McLean, who did not respond to the decision immediately Monday, issued a statement through his publicist Tuesday morning calling for an apology and threatening to take further, though unspecified, action.

“I demand an apology from UCLA for the shabby and disrespectful treatment I received from them over the GIG Award. They had two weeks when I was a ‘candidate’ to vet me out and they didn’t do a simple Google search,” McLean said in the statement.” This story has been around for over three years. At what point has a person paid his debt to society over what was nothing more than a shouting match? There was no violence of any kind and certainly no assault. I am not going to allow this to go unchallenged.”

McLean was arrested in 2016 and charged with several crimes related to domestic violence against his wife, Patrisha McLean, at the couple’s home in Camden. McLean later pleaded guilty to the charges, and part of his plea deal included the eventual dismissal of some of the charges.

In his statement about losing the award McLean referred to a letter written by his lawyer, Eric B. Morse, that offers an explanation of his court record. The letter, sent to the Press Herald Monday, says that in July 2017, McLean was convicted “on his plea to three (3) minor criminal counts” and that McLean “was not convicted of assault or of using any force at all.”

“Don McLean entered his pleas not because he was in fact guilty of anything, but to provide closure for his family and to keep the whole process as private as possible,” Morse wrote.

McLean was arrested at the couple’s home in Camden on Jan. 18, 2016, and charged with several crimes related to domestic violence. He pleaded guilty to the six charges against him and was convicted of domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal restraint and criminal mischief in Knox County Court on July 20, 2016. Charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, and obstructing the report of a crime were dismissed in July 2017 as part of a plea agreement. He paid a $3,660 fine.

After McLean’s arrest, he and his wife have divorced and Patrisha McLean has become an advocate speaking against domestic abuse. A photographer, she’s created a photo and audio exhibit that includes portraits of woman who have been victims of abuse as well as her own allegations of abuse while married to McLean. The exhibit, “Finding Our Voices: Breaking the Silence of Domestic Abuse,” will be on view this year at various Maine venues.

In announcing its decision to rescind the award to McLean on Monday, the Student Alumni Association of UCLA issued a statement saying the group rejects any behavior – including violence and the threat of violence in all its forms – that does not uphold the True Bruin Values. We extend our support to survivors of domestic violence.”

The George and Ira Gershwin Award for Lifetime Musical Achievement was created in 1988 in recognition of composers George and Ira Gershwin, and their contributions to UCLA. Other recipients have included Julie Andrews, Brian Wilson, Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles, Alanis Morissette and Linkin Park.

This story will be updated.

