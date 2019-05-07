BATH — A 35-year-old Hope woman was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison for causing a 2017 crash that killed a Woolwich couple.

Danielle Ward had six children in her vehicle when the collision occurred, and tests showed she had drugs in her system.

Ward was sentenced Tuesday in Sagadahoc County Superior Court to 15 years in prison with all but six years suspended, on two counts of manslaughter, Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Baroody said. Ward will then be on probation for four years. Prosecutors had sought 16 years with all but 10 years suspended; the defense had asked for 10 years with all but four suspended.

Justice Daniel Billings gave Ward lesser concurrent sentences for felony aggravated operating under the influence, felony driving to endanger, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

More than 10 family members of the victims spoke at the sentencing hearing, Baroody said. One of Ward’s daughters spoke on her mother’s behalf.

Ward had pleaded guilty in March with the agreement that she would serve no more than 10 years in prison. The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 30 years in prison.