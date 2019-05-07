Many Democrats are pinning their hopes on Joe Biden to unseat Trump in 2020, banking on ol’ Uncle Joe’s experience, name recognition, and support among donors to carry him through to the finish line. It’s not going to work. Here’s how I know: We’ve run this experiment before. In 2016, Democrats ran an experienced candidate with universal name recognition and the full support of party donors; I think we all remember how that turned out.

As in 2016, the party leadership is focused on leaning to the right in order to sway Republicans. As in 2016, this strategy will prove to be a colossal failure. Instead of trying to win over Republican voters, the Democrats should be focused on energizing their base and winning over non-voters. That is, this election is not going to be decided by Republicans who miraculously decide to switch teams – it will be decided by Democrats and independents who are motivated to get out and vote.

The problem is that establishment Democrats like Biden are using a playbook for a game that doesn’t exist anymore. 2016 is proof that the game has changed. Voters left, right, and center are sick and tired of the status quo. The American people know they are getting a raw deal, and they will vote for anyone who offers them a way out. Bernie Sanders offered them democratic socialism and it made him the most popular politician in the country. Donald Trump offered them more jobs and lower taxes and it won him the presidency. Hillary Clinton offered more of them same (endless war, government surveillance, crony capitalism) and it lost her the election. If Joe Biden and his supporters haven’t learned from that experience, their campaign is dead on arrival.

Josh Trombley

Kennebunk

