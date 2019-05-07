Can we elect problem-solvers?

Recently a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and a U.S. senator collaborated to put together a non-binding resolution, a first step proposal, which laid out some ideas for solving a problem that they feel urgently needs to be addressed. It is not going to be a law, but it might result in a law after many problem-solving meetings and discussions. The next steps logically would be to read the proposal (only 14 pages), have intelligent discussions, conduct town halls among constituents, and agree on a do-able solution to the urgent problem to vote on.

The nonbinding resolution was called the Green New Deal, and you may know what happened next. Threatening that if the Green New Deal passed (remember, it’s only a resolution), cars and cows would be abolished, politicians trashed the idea and voted not to even discuss it in the Senate. They also trashed the people who offered the ideas to begin with.

This is just one of many examples of the ways our government has stopped problem-solving. So I would like to ask everyone to consider the following: Imagine that there were no political parties that you could depend on for carrying ideas into law. Ask yourself, what are the problems that you believe must be solved with government help? Then, what individual(s) would be the best at problem-solving those issues, based on their experience and skills? Then, VOTE for that person or those people when the opportunity arises.

It is no longer best practice to say “those Democrats have to stop” or “those Republicans must be stopped”. Our political process has become too partisan, and now we must take over and see that people who will address problems successfully represent us in Washington and Maine. Now is the time!

Nancy T. Sargent

Lamoine

