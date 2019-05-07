When we were raising our kids, oops, I mean our darling children, we spent a lot of time teaching them manners, fairness, inclusion and sportsmanship.

The most important thing we taught them, before they said anything, was to ask themselves three things: Is what I am saying necessary? Is it helpful? and, most importantly, is it kind?

But, we completely forgot to teach them how to dress for the opera! Our bad.

Michael and Sandy Jubinsky

Lyman

