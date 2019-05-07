Police on Tuesday said the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on U.S. Route 2 in Pittsfield was Robert Beattie, 89, of Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Police Chief Pete Bickmore said Beattie was traveling by himself eastbound on Route 2, also known as Canaan Road, near Higgins Road, at about 3:30 p.m. when the crash happened.

Beattie was driving a brown, 2014 four-door Cadillac, according to Bickmore. Witnesses who were following the car said Beattie’s vehicle veered into the westbound lane and down into a ditch and struck a tree.

Sebasticook Valley Hospital rescue personnel attempted unsuccessfully to revive Beattie, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bickmore said investigators initially reported that Beattie was 90, but his son on Tuesday clarified that he was 89.

The crash is still under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department in coordination with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

“At this juncture in the investigation, speed or alcohol do not seem to be factors in this crash,” Bickmore said.

The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to this incident and assisted with traffic.

