BALTIMORE — Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer and J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts also connected to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-5 on Tuesday night.

After having their run of six straight games with a long ball snapped by Baltimore one night earlier, the Red Sox scored their first six runs on homers and won for the seventh time in nine games.

Martinez hit a two-run drive in the first inning, Bogaerts delivered a solo shot in the fourth and Moreland’s team-leading 10th home run, off rookie Branden Kline (1-1), put Boston ahead 6-3 in the fifth.

After Baltimore closed to 6-5, Moreland hit a sacrifice fly to cap a two-run ninth.

Rio Ruiz hit a two-run drive and Hanser Alberto had a bases-empty homer for the Orioles, who fell to 3-3 against the Red Sox.

Boston starter Hector Velázquez gave up two runs in three innings and Marcus Walden (5-0) allowed one run through the sixth. Brandon Workman followed with a perfect seventh and has not allowed a hit to the last 35 batters he’s faced.

Ryan Brasier gave up two runs in the eighth before Matt Barnes got the last four outs for his third save in five tries.

NOTES: LHP David Price (elbow tendinitis) was “feeling good” after throwing the ball Tuesday, manager Alex Cora said. Though Price didn’t throw off a mound, it was the first time he tossed a baseball since facing the White Sox last Thursday. … LH reliever Brian Johnson (elbow) threw 15 pitches on the mound Tuesday and hopes to pitch a simulated game over the weekend.

