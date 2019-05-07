Most people think of house inspections as taking place after a buyer’s offer has been accepted. But there are a number of reasons that sellers should have an inspection done before listing their home.

Would you like to market your house as truly “move-in ready”? Consider the benefits of a seller’s home inspection:

• You, the seller, can accompany and assist the inspector. This is not always an option with a “buyer” inspection.

• You will gain first-hand knowledge of any issues discovered prior to a buyer inspection.

• You will have plenty of time to resolve any issues that need attention – and you can do so according to your own schedule.

• The report can be used as a marketing tool during an Open House and/or on-line, or even offered to the prospective buyer.

• An inspection report will help eliminate any last-minute negotiations regarding the sale of the home, and help ensure that a deal does not fall apart.

• A seller’s move-in-ready inspection may save a buyer’s having to do an inspection.

A home inspection is easy to arrange. Real estate brokers work with a network of professionals, and your REALTOR® will be happy to recommend a home inspector.

Terry Traver owns and operates Traver Home Inspection, LLC (www.traverhomeinspection.com).

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: