BIDDEFORD — Ryan Sargent drove in four runs, and Windham scored four runs in the seventh inning to record a 6-2 win over Biddeford in a Class A South baseball game Tuesday.

Chris Naylor led off the top of the seventh with a double, moved to third on a sacrifice and scored the go-ahead run on Tyler Thornton’s sacrifice fly. Sargent broke it open with his second double of the game, helping Windham improve to 3-4.

Carter Edgerton singled twice for Biddeford (3-3).

BONNY EAGLE 9, MARSHWOOD 4: Jackson Bean went 3 for 3 with three RBI and the Scots (6-1) used a six-run third inning to take an 8-0 lead as they beat the Hawks (3-4) in six innings in South Berwick.

Winning pitcher Cameron Phinney allowed five hits and four walks while striking out nine. Ethan Scott had two hits for Bonny Eagle.

Quinn McDaniel and Marshall Smaracko each had two hits and an RBI for Marshwood.

YARMOUTH 7, WELLS 1: John Jordan and Aaron Belesca hit back-to-back RBI singles in both the second and fifth innings for the Clippers (2-3) as they pulled away from the Warriors (2-3) at Yarmouth.

Jason Lainey threw a four-hitter while striking out seven and helped his cause with an RBI single.

Matt Tufts gave Wells a quick lead with a two-out home run in the first inning.

BUCKFIELD 9, SACOPEE VALLEY 5: Hunter Driscoll singled home the go-ahead run as Buckfield (3-4) broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the 10th against the Hawks (3-3) in Hiram.

Dylan Miner and Brandon Capano scored for Sacopee in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

SOFTBALL

WESTBROOK 5, BONNY EAGLE 4: Kiana Fuller singled home Angelica Johns in the bottom of the ninth to give the Blue Blazes (2-3) a win over the Scots (1-4) in Westbrook.

Bonny Eagle trailed 4-2 heading into the seventh but tied it on a pinch-hit, two-out single by Cassidy Grass.

Johns, the winning pitcher, hit a two-run double in the third inning.

THORNTON ACADEMY 13, MARSHWOOD 8: Abby Miner had three hits, including a two-run homer and a triple, and the Golden Trojans (9-0) used a six-run second inning to take control against the Hawks (1-6) in a game called in the top of the sixth inning because of rain at South Berwick.

Olivia Howe added two doubles and a single.

Lauren Leidemann-Smith hit a two-run single for Marshwood in a seven-run fifth inning.

SACOPEE VALLEY 12, BUCKFIELD 10: Lakyn Hink capped a four-hit game with a grand slam to straightaway center field in the seventh inning, giving the Hawks (4-2) a win over the Bucks (6-1) in Hiram.

The Bucks took a 10-7 lead in the top of the seventh with a four-run rally, keyed by Hannah Shields’ two-run double.

Hink finished with six RBI. Riley Vacchiano added two singles for Sacopee.

Shields collected three hits and Maggie Bragg had two for Buckfield.

LEWISTON 17, MT. ARARAT 5: Gemma Landry hit a three-run homer and Kallie May and Jordyn Rubin each hit a solo shot during a five-run fourth inning as the Blue Devils (5-3) pulled away from the Eagles (0-8) in Lewiston.

Breanne Hunter hit an inside-the-park home run for Mt. Ararat.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

CAPE ELIZABETH 9, GREELY 7: Sam Dresser scored three goals and the Capers (6-0) built a 6-2 halftime lead before holding off the Rangers (5-2) in Cumberland.

Archie McEvoy added two goals for Cape.

Ethan Fraser scored five goals for Greely.

YARMOUTH 14, YORK 11: Anders Corey had six goals and two assists for the Clippers (4-2), who opened an 11-4 halftime advantage and held a off a second-half charge from the Wildcats (2-3) at Yarmouth.

Gavin Hamm contributed four goals for Yarmouth.

Collin Edminster led York with four goals.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

KENNEBUNK 14, MARSHWOOD 3: Lily Schwartzman scored six goals as the Rams (4-2) rolled to a win over the Hawks (1-2) in Kennebunk.

Sofie Thompson had three assists, and six players each added a goal for Kennebunk, which led 9-2 at halftime.

Meagan Wentworth scored twice and Ruby Albers got the other goal for Marshwood.

