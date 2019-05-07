TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and the Toronto Raptors used a huge second quarter to rout the Philadelphia 76ers 125-89 Tuesday night and take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Toronto can advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in four seasons with a victory in Game 6 at Philadelphia on Thursday night. The Raptors lost in six games to Cleveland in the East finals in 2016.

If the 76ers can extend the series to a seventh game, it would be played in Toronto on Sunday night.

Leonard, who had scored 33 or more points in each of the first four games of the series, shot 7 for 16 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line before checking out with 7:22 to play and Toronto up 103-73.

Kyle Lowry scored 19 points, while Danny Green shot 5 for 7 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points. Marc Gasol scored 11 points and Serge Ibaka had 10.

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points and Tobias Harris had 15 for the 76ers, who have lost two straight after winning the previous two.

Joel Embiid scored 13 points and had eight turnovers.

WARRIORS-ROCKETS: Kevin Durant vs. James Harden. This duel may just go the distance, and the two stars know it.

Everyone figured the Western Conference semifinals between Golden State and Houston had a chance to be more like the NBA finals in terms of talent on each side, and now it’s tied at 2-all.

The NBA’s best are dazzling on defense and trading big shots on offense.

“The way both teams are playing with such intensity and aggression, it’s fun to be out there,” Durant said. “We’re looking forward to Game 5.”

The series resumes Wednesday night at Oracle Arena, which could host its final game if Golden State doesn’t handle business at home. The Warriors will move to the new Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

“Nothing’s really happened yet. Both teams have won two home games,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will try to find their shooting touch. They combined to shoot 9 of 35 on 3-pointers and 30 of 79 overall in Game 3 and 4.

Curry and Durant missed good looks from long range with a chance to tie Game 4 in the waning seconds.

Chris Paul and Harden, meanwhile, know they might have swung momentum after evening the series with Monday night’s 112-108 victory.

“I hope so. I hope we have it,” Harden said. “We’re not going to let up. We’re going to keep coming at you until the end of the game.”

THUNDER: All-Stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook underwent surgery Tuesday.

George had surgery for a partially torn tendon in his right shoulder, and his status will be evaluated before the start of next season.

George also will have surgery on a small labrum tear in his left shoulder in the coming weeks, the team said in a statement.

Westbrook had two procedures. One was for a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand. The other was an elective arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. He is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately three weeks.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the third straight season with 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists. George ranked second in the league with 28 points per game and led the league with 2.21 steals.

Share

< Previous

Next >