WASHINGTON — The White House is instructing former counsel Don McGahn not to comply with a subpoena for documents from the House Judiciary Committee, arguing the materials are subject to executive privilege.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone sent a letter to committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Tuesday saying McGahn has been directed not to disclose the documents. The committee requested information about McGahn’s interactions with President Trump that were provided to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Cipollone says McGahn does not have any “legal right” to the documents because they’re under White House control. He says the committee should direct its request to the White House.

McGahn’s lawyer, William Burck, says he will “maintain the status quo” and wait for the White House and the committee to reach an agreement.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s “case closed” on the Russia probe. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says, “The case is not closed.”

