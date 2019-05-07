A fire that started in an attached garage before spreading to a single-family home in Windham displaced four people Tuesday afternoon.

Windham Fire Chief Brent Libby said the fire was reported at 4:25 p.m. at the home at 132 Tandberg Trail, also known as Route 115.

The fire destroyed the garage before spreading into the ranch-style home. Two adults were home at the time and one was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Libby said six fire departments from neighboring towns responded and were able to contain most of the fire damage to the garage, but the fire did cause a significant amount of smoke damage to the home, making it uninhabitable.

Windham police shut down a stretch of the busy road during the commuter rush hour for about two hours. The road reopened around 6:30 p.m.

Libby said the cause of the fire appears to have been accidental.

