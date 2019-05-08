Dustin Pedroia scored the tying run in the sixth inning.

He was in the clubhouse when Bobby Dalbec homered in the winning runs.

THURSDAY’S GAME WHO: New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Patrick Murphy 0-4) at Sea Dogs (Tanner Houck 3-1) WHEN: 11 a.m.

Dalbec’s two-run homer in the eighth gave the Portland Sea Dogs a 3-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field.

Pedroia, in his fourth game on a rehab assignment with the Sea Dogs, played seven innings, going 1 for 3 with a single and two groundouts. In the field, he made a nifty, sliding backhanded stop on a grounder up the middle, then delivered a strike to first.

“I’m just getting back into it. Just playing, getting used to everything,” Pedroia said. “Timing is good. It’s getting better.”

Pedroia said he will probably DH in Thursday’s 11 a.m. game. He will likely take Friday off and possibly join the Sea Dogs when they play in Trenton this weekend “for a couple of games.”

Wednesday featured Pedroia and the prospects. Dalbec, who is batting .228, is showing signs of breaking out. He went 3 for 4, extending his hitting streak to five games (7 for 19).

“I’ve felt good all year. Lots of loud outs and well-hit balls. I’m just trying to stick with it,” Dalbec said.

Dalbec made two fielding errors at third base, but also made the defensive play of the game. With the score tied at 1 and the bases loaded with one out in the top of the eighth, Dalbec reached to snag a sinking line drive, then tagged third base for the double play.

In the bottom of the inning, Dalbec gave Portland the lead. With one runner on and two outs, reliever Willy Ortiz delivered a 93 mph fastball inside and belt-high. Dalbec turned on it – 107 mph off the bat and an estimated 382 feet, over the left-field wall.

On the mound, Sea Dogs right-hander Denyi Reyes turned in one of his best starts – one run on five hits and no walks over seven innings, striking out six. In his past four starts, Reyes had allowed 18 runs.

“I was more aggressive with my secondary pitches,” Reyes said.

Durbin Feltman (1-1) relieved in the eighth and walked the bases loaded with one out. Dalbec’s play ended the inning.

Feltman began the ninth with a walk. Adam Lau relieved and walked his first batter, then escaped with two groundouts sandwiched around a strikeout for his second save.

The Sea Dogs got their first run when Pedroia led off the sixth with a single to center. After a walk, Dalbec hit into a double play, advancing Pedroia to third. Joey Curletta, just picked up off waivers from Seattle, doubled to left-center, scoring Pedroia.

NOTES: With the Red Sox scheduled to visit the White House on Thursday, Pedroia said he never considered leaving his rehab assignment to attend. “Unfortunately, we only have a certain amount of time, 20 days (on a rehab assignment),” he said … With his lengthy stay in Portland, Pedroia’s wife and three sons stayed with him last weekend, taking in sights. … Sea Dogs Manager Joe Oliver rejoined the team during the game after being gone since last week. His father, Stan, died last Sunday at the age of 82.

