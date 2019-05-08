STANDISH — Alex Dyer scored an extra-man goal 40 seconds into overtime Wednesday as Bonny Eagle edged Portland 7-6 in boys’ lacrosse.

Max Zygadlo sent a sideline feed into the crease for Dyer, who quickly scored his third goal of the game for the Scots (4-1), sending the Bulldogs to their first loss in six games.

WAYNFLETE 18, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 12: Zane Moorhead and Miles Lipton each had six goals to lead the Flyers (3-2) over the Panthers (3-3) in Portland.

Harry Millspaugh had two goals and two assists for Waynflete, Mitchell Adams added six assists and Ben Musgrove stopped 18 shots.

Ryan Baker and Mason Parks each had four goals for North Yarmouth Academy, and Jared Buckner made seven saves.

KENNEBUNK 11, CHEVERUS 5: The Rams (3-3) were led by a hat trick from Jacob Sullivan as they took care of the Stags (0-5) at Portland.

Donovan Corcoran had a pair of goals, and Tripp Bush added a goal and doled out four assists for Kennebunk.

Will Haley and Colby Anton each scored two goals for Cheverus, and Julian LaMontagne chipped in with a goal and an assist.

MARSHWOOD 14, MASSABESIC 8: Cooper Ross had seven goals to lead the Hawks (5-0) past the Mustangs (2-4) at South Berwick.

Henry Honkonen added four goals and five assists for Marshwood, and Connor Hohn stopped 12 shots.

SOUTH PORTLAND 13, FALMOUTH 9: Alex Stevens had four goals for the Red Riots (4-0), and John Cooper Mehlhorn had three goals and three assists during a win over Falmouth (5-2) at South Portland.

David Fiorini added two goals and four assists for South Portland. Reilly Tucker had three goals and two assists for the Yachtsmen, and Jonah Eng scored three goals.

BASEBALL

PORTLAND 15, WESTBROOK 1: Ben Sawyer hit an RBI single and Ben Stasium followed with a two-run double as the Bulldogs (4-2) started with a six-run top of the first and didn’t let up as they rolled past the Blue Blazes (1-6) at Westbrook.

Donnie Tocci and Stasium each finished with a pair of hits for Portland, which scored in every at-bat.

Brian Riley went the first four innings for the Bulldogs, allowing just an unearned run on four hits, with five strikeouts and one walk.

Lucas Knapton hit a double for Westbrook.

GREELY 10, POLAND 0: Brady Nolin had a pair of hits, including a two-out, two-run double to highlight a four-run third inning as the Rangers (5-1) shut out the Knights (1-6) at Cumberland.

William Lyden had a two-run double to pace a four-run fifth for Greely.

YORK 14, TRAIP ACADEMY 3: RJ Johnston hit a three-run homer to highlight a five-run fourth as the Wildcats (7-1) handled the Rangers (5-3) in five innings at Kittery.

Riley Linn had three singles and drove in four runs for York, and Jake Sullivan had a double and a single with four RBI.

Sam Kilty hit a double for Traip.

Jacob Whiting went five scoreless innings, allowing a pair of singles, fanning six and walking three.

SOUTH PORTLAND 9, GORHAM 4: Noah Lewis lined a two-run triple to key a six-run fifth inning for South Portland (6-0), which overcame an early 2-0 deficit with six runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh against the Rams (3-5) at Gorham.

Lewis also rapped an RBI single in the seventh.

SCARBOROUGH 15, SANFORD 0: Nolan Lamontagne was 3 for 4 with four RBI to lead the Red Storm (5-0) as they scored 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth and cruised past the Spartans (0-6) in five innings at Scarborough.

Ryan Gambardella allowed a single, striking out four for Scarborough.

Nic Frink and Joe Townsend each added a pair of hits for the Red Storm.

DEERING 7, SCARBOROUGH 3: Trejyn Fletcher and Josh Paisley each had two hits and scored two runs, and Michael Jones pitched six strong innings as the visiting Rams (2-6) defeated the Red Storm (5-1).

Jones allowed four hits and five walks while striking out two in six innings. Matt Keast drove in two runs and Bennet Berg also had two hits for Deering.

FREEPORT 9, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Liam Holt had three hits and two RBI to lead the Falcons (6-2) over the Seagulls (2-5) at Old Orchard Beach.

Freeport took a 2-0 lead in the fourth behind an RBI single by Blaine Golbert. The Falcons pulled away in the sixth inning with five runs, highlighted by a two-run double by Holt.

Anthony Panciocco (1-1) earned the win, allowing two hits, five walks and no earned runs with four strikeouts in four innings.

Peter Coleman hit an RBI single in the sixth inning for Old Orchard Beach.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 21, BOOTHBAY 6: The Mustangs (5-1) broke the game open with nine runs in the top of the fourth inning to win at Boothbay.

Thomas Neal hit a pair of doubles for Monmouth.

Hunter Crocker had two hits for Boothbay (2-6).

EDWARD LITTLE 5, MT. ARARAT 3: Pitcher Ben Cassidy had three singles and three runs batted in as the Red Eddies (6-3) held on to beat the host Eagles (6-3).

The Red Eddies took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on two of Cassidy’s three RBI. Jake Arel scored twice for Edward Little.

The Eagles scored twice in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of runs. Pitcher Austin Damon had a double for Mt. Ararat.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 11, OCEANSIDE 9: Sullivan Fink hit the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning to lift the Eagles (2-4) over the Mariners (1-8) at Rockland.

Tiger Cumming earned the win, throwing three scoreless innings of relief, and added two hits and three RBI.

Ben Ripley had four hits and two RBI for Oceanside, and Jonah Carlson drove in three runs.

YARMOUTH 9, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: John Romano’s sixth-inning grand slam capped the scoring for the Clippers (3-3) during their triumph over the Capers (0-7) in Cape Elizabeth.

