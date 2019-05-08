ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wilmer Flores snapped a 13th-inning tie with an RBI single, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks end a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Eduardo Escobar made up for a crucial throwing error, leading off the 13th with a single off Adam Kolarek (2-1) – Arizona’s first hit since the fifth inning. He moved to second on a double-play grounder before scoring on Flores’ two-out broken-bat hit to right field off Chaz Roe.

Archie Bradley (2-3) pitched three scoreless innings to get the win. Zack Godley, the eighth Diamondbacks pitcher, worked a perfect 13th for his first career save.

Arizona pitchers combined to set a franchise record with 23 strikeouts.

The Rays rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force extra innings, scoring on Escobar’s eighth-inning error and Kevin Kiermaier’s two-out, pinch-hit single in the ninth.

Adam Jones and Ketel Marte drove in runs off Rays starter Charlie Morton for the Diamondbacks, who avoided a sweep after being outscored 18-4 in the first two games against the AL East leaders.

The Rays made it interesting in the eighth, scoring an unearned run on Escobar’s errant throw to trim Arizona’s lead to 2-1. But they failed to take advantage of eventually loading the bases with no outs.

RANGERS 9, PIRATES 6: Hunter Pence connected for a pinch-hit grand slam in the eighth inning and Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth as Texas won at Pittsburgh.

The Rangers trailed 6-2 before three walks by reliever Michael Feliz loaded the bases for Pence. He sent the first pitch off the foul pole in left field to the tie it.

Kiner-Falefa doubled off Tyler Lyons (1-1) and an offline relay throw allowed Nomar Mazara to score. Rougned Odor followed with a two-run homer.

Ariel Jurado (1-1) worked the eighth and got the ball to Chris Martin, who earned his first save of the season and first since 2015.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 7, NATIONALS 3: Christian Yelich hit his major leading-leading 16th home run and host Milwaukee won its sixth straight.

The Nationals lost all three at Miller Park, marking the first time they’ve been swept this season, and have dropped four in a row overall.

Washington loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning, but Josh Hader struck out pinch-hitter Kurt Suzuki and Adam Eaton for his 10th save in 10 chances.

Mike Moustakas and Manny Pina also connected for Milwaukee, which leads the National League with 65 home runs.

PHILLIES 5, CARDINALS 0: Jerad Eickhoff allowed three hits in eight innings, Cesar Hernandez homered and drove in three runs and Philadelphia won at St. Louis.

Aided by a pair of double plays, Eickhoff (2-1) faced two batters over the minimum through the first seven innings as the NL East-leading Phillies took 2 of 3 from the Cardinals and won for the fifth time in their last seven games. Eickhoff threw a season-high 106 pitches and has allowed one run over 20 innings in his last three starts.

Seranthony Dominguez worked the ninth to complete the three-hitter.

After winning 20 of their first 30 games, the Cardinals lost for the sixth time in their last seven.

PADRES 3, METS 2: Hunter Renfroe hit a tie-breaking solo shot in the seventh inning, center fielder Manuel Margot robbed Pete Alonso of a homer and San Diego beat visiting New York.

Eric Hosmer also went deep for San Diego, Matt Strahm pitched into the seventh and Gerardo Reyes (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Strahm got a big assist from Margot, who jumped in front of the home bullpen to bring back Alonso’s drive for the last out in the sixth.

Kirby Yates allowed an infield single and a walk with two outs in the ninth but struck out Tomas Nido to finish his 15th save.

