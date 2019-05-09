The Biddeford Municipal Airport will get $7.5 million in federal funds for improvements to its runway, taxiway and tarmac.

Sen. Susan Collins, chairman of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, announced the funding award in a news release issued Thursday.

“Maine’s airports are vital pieces of our state’s infrastructure that promote job creation and economic development through the surrounding communities,” Collins said. “These investments will allow the airports to make much needed improvements to their taxiways and runways, improving the safety and efficiency of operations.”

The Eastport Municipal Airport will receive $5.2 million and the Newton Field Airport in Jackman will receive more than $1 million.

The funds will come from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program.

