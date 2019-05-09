Three teenagers were towed to shore Thursday after they took a rowboat into Casco Bay and were pushed away from shore by strong winds.

The teens, who did not have life jackets, were rowing off the Falmouth town landing. A fisherman noticed they were in trouble and notified police, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police said the teens’ boat was about a half-mile from shore when a member of the town’s Marine Unit, who was doing some pre-season checks on the town patrol boat, responded and towed the rowboat to safety.

“The juveniles had no life jackets and were being blown further away from safety quickly,” the Facebook post said. “It was sheer luck that a fisherman saw them and recognized the problem. Due to conditions, wind and water temperature, this could have ended very differently. We are thankful no one was hurt.”

Police are urging everyone to be aware that the ocean water temperature is still in the low 40s, and to wear life jackets when boating. In water that cold, hypothermia could set in within 20 minutes if someone falls in. The town is not currently doing regular coastal boat patrols because it is too early in the season.

