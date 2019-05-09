More than $59 million worth of road and bridge construction work has been cut from the Maine Department of Transportation annual work plan as the agency struggles to stay within budget amid sharply rising construction prices. Here are the projects affected:

• Portland, South Portland, and Falmouth – I-295 and portions of the Falmouth Spur and ramps – planned $9.8 million.

Scope of work: Road resurfacing and bridge joint replacement.

• Portland – India Street – planned $0.4 million

Scope of work: Road resurfacing

• Bangor – Ohio Street, I-95 Bridge – planned $6.2 million

Scope of work: Bridge replacement

• Abbot – Route 6 – planned $7.1 million

Scope of work: Nearly 3 miles of road reconstruction

• Waterville – Trafton Road – planned $3.7 million

Scope of work: About 1.3 miles of road rehabilitation

• Brewer – Wilson Street, I-395 Bridge – planned $11.9 million

Scope of work: Bridge replacement

• Van Buren – Route 1 – planned $7.9 million

Scope of work: 2.74 miles of road reconstruction

• Hampden – Twin Bridge over Soundabscook Stream – planned $1.3 million

Scope of work: Bridge replacement

• Auburn – Taylor Brook Bridge – planned $1.7 million

Scope of work: Bridge replacement

• Belfast – Sheldon Bridge – planned $0.7 million

Scope of work: Bridge replacement

• Belfast – Goose River Bridge – planned $2.4 million

Scope of work: Bridge replacement

• Fort Kent – Perley Brook Bridge – planned $2.2 million

Scope of work: Bridge replacement

• Owls Head/Rockland: estimate was $2.1 million

Scope of work: Paving or Rt. 1, culvert and catch basin work

• Portland – Congress Street: estimate was $.5 million

Scope of work: Intersection improvements with signal

• Brewer/Old Town/Orrington: estimate was $1.3 million

Scope of work: Paving of South Main (Brewer), Stillwater Ave (Old Town), and Rt. 15 (Orrington)

