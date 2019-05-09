More than $59 million worth of road and bridge construction work has been cut from the Maine Department of Transportation annual work plan as the agency struggles to stay within budget amid sharply rising construction prices. Here are the projects affected:
• Portland, South Portland, and Falmouth – I-295 and portions of the Falmouth Spur and ramps – planned $9.8 million.
Scope of work: Road resurfacing and bridge joint replacement.
• Portland – India Street – planned $0.4 million
Scope of work: Road resurfacing
• Bangor – Ohio Street, I-95 Bridge – planned $6.2 million
Scope of work: Bridge replacement
• Abbot – Route 6 – planned $7.1 million
Scope of work: Nearly 3 miles of road reconstruction
• Waterville – Trafton Road – planned $3.7 million
Scope of work: About 1.3 miles of road rehabilitation
• Brewer – Wilson Street, I-395 Bridge – planned $11.9 million
Scope of work: Bridge replacement
• Van Buren – Route 1 – planned $7.9 million
Scope of work: 2.74 miles of road reconstruction
• Hampden – Twin Bridge over Soundabscook Stream – planned $1.3 million
Scope of work: Bridge replacement
• Auburn – Taylor Brook Bridge – planned $1.7 million
Scope of work: Bridge replacement
• Belfast – Sheldon Bridge – planned $0.7 million
Scope of work: Bridge replacement
• Belfast – Goose River Bridge – planned $2.4 million
Scope of work: Bridge replacement
• Fort Kent – Perley Brook Bridge – planned $2.2 million
Scope of work: Bridge replacement
• Owls Head/Rockland: estimate was $2.1 million
Scope of work: Paving or Rt. 1, culvert and catch basin work
• Portland – Congress Street: estimate was $.5 million
Scope of work: Intersection improvements with signal
• Brewer/Old Town/Orrington: estimate was $1.3 million
Scope of work: Paving of South Main (Brewer), Stillwater Ave (Old Town), and Rt. 15 (Orrington)
-
Business
Stocks end lower ahead of U.S.-China trade war deadline
-
News
House sustains Gov. Mills’ first veto
-
Arts & Entertainment
All Roads lead to Belfast for Maine’s largest home-grown music fest
-
Business
Increase in Trump tariffs looms over U.S.-China trade talks
-
Food
For a bite and beer in Rockland, Rock Harbor is hard to beat