More than $59 million worth of road and bridge construction work has been cut from the Maine Department of Transportation annual work plan as the agency struggles to stay within budget amid sharply rising construction prices.

The department on Thursday said it rejected a bid for paving and safety improvements on Interstate 295 through Portland, and would cancel 11 other planned construction projects. Last week, it rejected bids for three other plans after receiving contractor bids over estimates by at least 40 percent.

“Every project in Maine DOT’s plans represents needed work; there are no easy choices,” the department said in a news release. “Projects removed from the advertisement schedule for this year are being selected based upon several factors including safety and customer impacts, highway priority, asset condition, the extent of the bid overages in projects of that type, and the lack of bidding competition.”

Nationwide, construction costs last year hit a 10-year high, driven up by a shortage of skilled labor and high costs for construction materials. In southern Maine, the problem is exacerbated by an acute labor scarcity and a surplus of work, including private construction and major highway building from the Maine Turnpike Authority.

That means Maine DOT has been priced out of the local construction market.

The state budgeted $9.8. million for work on a heavily-traveled stretch of I-295 between South Portland and Falmouth. Pike Industries was the only company that bid on the contract, for $19.4 million – almost double state estimates.

In total, the state plans to cancel $59.2 million worth of work, about 15 percent of its $393 million annual highway maintenance budget. Most of the work will be completed in future years, but it is not guaranteed, the department said Thursday. It reserves the right to reject more bids this year if prices are too high, it added.

Half the canceled projects are bridge replacements. The Department of Transportation prioritized bridge replacement and maintenance in the past 10 years to address the state’s aging and deteriorating inventory of more than 2,700 bridges statewide.

Canceled bridge replacements include a $6.2 million plan for Interstate 95 bridge on Ohio Street in Bangor; a $11.9 million project on Interstate 395 in Brewer; and a $1.7 million bridge over Taylor Brook in Auburn. None of those bridges have immediate safety issues, according to a review of 2018 state bridge reports.

Planned road reconstruction on Trafton Road in Waterville, Route 1 in Van Buren and Route 6 in Abbot is is also off the table and so is a $400,000 repaving plan on India Street in Portland.

In a closed-door meeting with Maine DOT officials last week, more than two dozen executives from the state’s largest construction companies said that labor costs were the primary reason for soaring construction prices.

The Maine construction industry still hasn’t recovered the number of workers it had just before the Great Recession.

But scheduling conflicts, inflexible construction deadlines and work hour restrictions, and a highway funding deficit are making the labor shortage even harder to deal with, according to private contractors.

Since most roadwork is done in the summer, peak travel time on Maine roads, state contracts sometimes require night work or other measures to keep traffic flowing. But since finding workers is hard already, finding enough people who are willing to do night work is even harder and more expensive, companies said.

