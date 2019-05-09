NEW HIRES

Karen Hayden joined Androscoggin Bank as executive vice president, chief funding and client relationship Officer.

Hayden, of Cumberland, was previously executive vice president for treasury management, government banking and commercial deposits at People’s United Bank. She has more than 18 years of experience in the banking industry.

Maine Savings hired Pauline Chouinard as branch manager of its location on Forest Avenue in Portland.

Chouinard has more than 30 years of experience in all facets of retail banking. She was previously branch manager at Northeast Bank in Auburn.

Shannon Anketell was named branch manager, assistant vice president at Bath Savings in Brunswick.Anketell, of New Gloucester, most recently managed the Key Bank office in Saco.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Milestone Recovery added four new members to its board of directors: Terry Hayes, John Kilbride, Bob MacKenzie and Bridget Rauscher.

Hayes has worked as a teacher, an adult education administrator, and a child advocate in custody litigation. She currently serves as the director of workforce development for HospitalityMaine. She served in the state Legislature for four terms; and recently completed two terms as Maine’s first Independent State Treasurer.

Kilbride has served over 25 years as a police officer and is currently the chief of police for the Falmouth Police Department. Chief Kilbride has attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia and holds an executive certification from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

MacKenzie is a 30 year veteran of law enforcement, currently serving as chief of police with the Kennebunk Police Department. Chief MacKenzie began his law enforcement career in 1988 with Kennebunk PD and rose through the ranks, being promoted to chief in 2008. He is a graduate of the 243rd FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Rauscher is a public health professional with over 10 years of experience, focusing on chronic disease prevention. Rauscher currently serves as Substance Use Prevention Program Coordinator for the City of Portland, and is currently pursuing her master of public health degree.

Skowhegan Savings appointed Portland attorney, Benjamin Marcus to the bank’s board of directors.

Marcus is the managing director of Drummond Woodsum in a Portland. He takes the place of retiring board member William Shay, an attorney in Skowhegan, who served 17 years on the board.

Five new corporators were elected: Brian Bernatchez, managing director and financial advisor of Golden Pond Wealth Management; Lisa Landry, human resources director of Redington Fairview General Hospital; Jacques Santucci, president and managing partner of Opus Ventures and Consulting Group; Karl Strand, president and general manager of Sugarloaf; and Brad Stokes, owner of Ocuossoc Grocery and manager of Morton Furbish Insurance.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center was recognized by Forbes as one of the best midsize employers for 2019.

Employees were asked 35 questions about work related topics, including working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.

The hospital was ranked at number 454 out of the top 500 nationwide.

In 2018, the hospital made two Forbes’ “Best of” lists – Best Midsize Employer and Best Employer for Women.

Skowhegan Savings announced that Shelly Lowell, community banker in the Franklin County region, was awarded the bank’s annual President’s Award for outstanding performance and her commitment to her customers.

Lowell, of Rangeley, has over 25 years in retail and commercial banking assisting customers with their mortgage and business financing needs. She also serves on the board of selectmen for the town of Rangeley.

RE/MAX Shoreline announced today that 21 of its agents have received the RE/MAX 100% Club Award for their 2018 performance.

Agents who sell over $4 million in real estate during the calendar year are included in the club. Those recognized include: Colleen Bedard, Collette Conley, Ann Cummings, Rich Deering, Richie Garrett, Lee Gove, Peter Hawkes, Lauren Kane, Kate Kerkam, Scott Kerr, Carol Lavigne, Jane Leonard, Duncan MacDougall, Glenn Martin, James Mills, John Robinson, Brian Rogers, Kevin Shultz, Karen Thompson and Crystal Tropeano.

