Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday signed measures that will require greater disclosure to customers by electric utilities.

The bills require investor-owned utilities to provide a 10-year history of transmission and service rates updated annually, and also to clearly display consumer assistance lines for customers on their billing statements. A 10-year history of rates would also be posted on the website of the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

The laws also allow the PUC to require that utilities issue corrections to customers if they provide misleading, deceptive or inaccurate information.

Central Maine Power Co. issued thousands of inaccurate bills to customers after installing a new billing system in October 2017, which it said it had mostly resolved last month. But the company had to work through a backlog of thousands of bills to correct errors. The PUC is in the midst of an investigation of CMP’s billing and customer service operations.

In addition, the laws require that utility bills prominently display telephone numbers for customer assistance, and include a list of services available by calling the number.

One of the bills Mills signed Thursday was a measure backed by state Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoin, and is meant to make CMP more accountable for the information it provides to customers.

The second, sponsored by state Rep. Walter Riseman, I-Harrison, is intended to provide customers with more information about electricity rates. In addition to the 10-year history of rates, it will also provide information to individual customers by requiring utilities to include data on monthly electric usage with usage from a year ago and two years ago.

Both bills will take effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns for the year.

