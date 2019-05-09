SCARBOROUGH — Caitlin Noiles pitched a six-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and had three hits and two RBI to lead the Scarborough to an 11-5 softball win over Portland Thursday.

Red Storm (8-0) past the Bulldogs (3-5) at Scarborough.

Sylvia Foley added two hits, two RBI and two runs scored as the Red Storm improved to 8-0. AJ Sweet added a two-run double.

Elaina Legere led Portland (3-5) with two hits and two RBI.

BIDDEFORD 7, FALMOUTH 6: Chantel Perreault had a single, two doubles and three RBI, and Alexis Matteau struck out eight as the Tigers (6-3) edged the Yachtsmen (0-9) at Falmouth.

Olivia Whittaker helped with two singles and two RBI.

Liberty Ladd led Falmouth with a home run, two doubles and three RBI.

WINDHAM 17, GORHAM 0: Erin Elder went 3 for 4 with a grand slam and seven RBI as the Eagles (7-2) beat the Rams (3-7) in six innings at Gorham.

Whitney Wilson pitched a three-hitter for the win, striking out 11.

EDWARD LITTLE 10, BRUNSWICK 7: Madison Emmert hit a double and two singles, and the Red Eddies (5-4) twice broke a tie with Brunswick (2-7) on the way to a win at Auburn.

BONNY EAGLE 19, DEERING 0: Emma Burnham hit a three-run homer in the first inning and finished with three hits and five RBI, Kailee Cummings threw a one-hitter, and the Scots (3-5) rolled to a win over the Rams (0-7) in five innings in Portland.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 3, MORSE 1: Lydia Simmons and Stephanie Morse each drove in a run as the Panthers (6-3) scored three times in the sixth to rally past the Shipbuilders (6-4) in Waldoboro.

HERMON 5, OCEANSIDE 2: Breanna Oakes struck out 11 and homered to lead the Hawks (8-1) over the Mariners (8-2) in Hermon.

TRAIP ACADEMY 11, ST. DOMINIC 4: Emma McGonigle went 3 for 3 and Madison Andrews tossed a complete game, striking out four, as the Rangers (2-7) downed the Saints (2-4) in Kittery.

WESTBROOK 12, KENNEBUNK 9: Mikayla Van Zandt hit a grand slam in the first inning and Angelica Johns had a three-run shot in the fourth to give the Blue Blazes (4-5) a 9-0 lead against the Rams (2-7) in Kennebunk.

LACROSSE

MASSABESIC 15, MARSHWOOD 8: Kenzy Ouellette had five goals and three assists, Skylar Renaud had four goals and three assists, and the Mustangs (5-0) beat the Hawks (1-3) at Waterboro.

Celine Lawrence led Marshwood with five goals.

FREEPORT 15, OCEANSIDE 2: Meredith Feller had three goals as the Falcons (6-1) handled the Mariners (0-6) at Rockland.

KENNEBUNK 13, CHEVERUS 8: Lily Schwartzman scored seven goals and Danielle Gassman added four as the Rams (5-2) downed the Stags (3-1) at Portland.

Share

< Previous

Next >