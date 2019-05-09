NEW YORK — Whatever was smeared under the hat of Seattle pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, it hasn’t turned into a sticky situation for the Mariners, New York Yankees or Major League Baseball.

A day after a dark substance was spotted under the bill of Kikuchi’s cap in a win at Yankee Stadium – possibly illegal pine tar – all sides kept cool.

MLB issued no penalty or even a statement on the matter Thursday.

“It’ll work itself out,” Mariners Manager Scott Servais said before the series wrapped up.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said his team looked at the tape and even though he “had thoughts about it,” he wouldn’t make them public.

“We’ll kind of handle it behind the scenes, how we think it’s proper,” he said.

GIANTS: San Francisco placed catcher Buster Posey on the seven-day concussion list after a foul ball hit his helmet on Sunday.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Posey was hit in the fourth inning of the game against Cincinnati. He played in Tuesday’s game against the Rockies.

It’s Posey’s second time on the concussion list. He missed seven games with a concussion in 2017.

METS: Steven Matz was placed on the 10-day injured list because of radial nerve discomfort in his pitching arm.

The move was made retroactive to May 5. First baseman Dominic Smith was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Friday night’s series opener at home against Miami.

The team is expected to make another roster move Friday to open a spot for infielder Jed Lowrie, who is scheduled to come off the IL and make his Mets debut

NATIONALS: Washington signed outfielder Gerardo Parra to a one-year deal and the left-handed hitter was available off the bench for the opener of a four-game series against the Dodgers.

