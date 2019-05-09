FOOTBALL

Tight end Ben Watson, 38, intends to come out of retirement and rejoin the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported Thursday, including nfl.com.

The Patriots drafted Watson in the first round in 2004 and he played six seasons with the team. Watson, who played last season for the New Orleans Saints before retiring, had career totals of 530 catches for 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns.

The Patriots have a need for an experienced tight end with the retirement of Ron Gronkowski.

• The South Carolina Senate agreed to provide $120 million in tax breaks to the Carolina Panthers to move their practice fields and team headquarters out of North Carolina. The 27-15 vote came after contentious debate with several senators questioning whether public money should be given to a billionaire NFL owner and stating the $3.8 billion proposed economic benefit of the new facility is wildly exaggerated.

• Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith, the team’s leading tackler the past two seasons and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, is stepping away from football to “give this time back to myself, my family & my health,” according to his Instagram account.

SOCCER

MLS: The New England Revolution fired Coach Brad Friedel after the team slumped to last place in the Eastern Conference with a 2-8-2 record. Assistant coach Mike Lapper will take over as interim coach.

Friedel, a former standout U.S. national team goalkeeper, finished with a 12-21-13 record through less than two seasons in charge.

EUROPA LEAGUE: England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match with victories. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will play for the Champions League title.

GOLF

PGA: Denny McCarthy shot a career-low 8-under 63 for the first-round lead at the Byron Nelson in Dallas.

McCarthy had 10 birdies over a 12-hole stretch after a double bogey in his morning round. The former Virginia player was a stroke ahead of Tyler Duncan and Tom Hoge. Three-time major champion Brooks Koepka was among a large group at 65.

CHAMPIONS: Glen Day was 7 under through 16 holes to top the Regions Tradition leaderboard at Birmingham, Alabama, when bad weather halted the opening round of the first major of the year.

EUROPEAN: Matthew Jordan made the most of his late invitation to the British Masters by shooting a 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round at Southport, England.

HOCKEY

NHL: Joe Pavelski posted a goal and an assist in the first period Wednesday night that helped send the San Jose Sharks into the Western Conference final with a 3-2 victory against the visiting Colorado Avalanche in Game 7.

The Sharks will take on the St. Louis Blues for a spot in the Stanley Cup finals. Game 1 will be held Saturday.

TENNIS

MADRID OPEN: Roger Federer had to save two match points before reaching the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (3) win over a gritty Gael Monfils.

It was the 1,200th career win for Federer, allowing him to join Jimmy Connors as the only players to reach the milestone in the Open Era.

HORSE RACING

KENTUCKY DERBY: The owners of the disqualified winner, Maximum Security, are evaluating their legal options after an appeal of the decision was denied by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Gary and Mary West said in a statement Thursday that they believe with “a just and proper hearing of our case Maximum Security will be restored as the rightful winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby.”

HARNESS RACING: The Hambletonian Society and the Meadowlands Racetrack signed a two-year contract extension to keep trotting’s biggest event at the northern New Jersey facility through 2023.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Atlanta Dream forward Angel McCoughtry’s status for this season is uncertain as she continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

Atlanta opened training camp this week without McCoughtry, the two-time Olympian and two-time WNBA scoring champion. Coach Nicki Collen said she’s preparing as if McCoughtry could miss the full season.

– News service report

Share

< Previous

Next >