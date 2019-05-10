AUGUSTA — Advocates and opponents of tighter gun regulations descended on the State House on Friday as lawmakers held public hearings on several different bills that would limit or loosen Maine’s gun laws.

The bills, before the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, would require home gun safes, trigger locks and background checks for private gun sales or exchanges. One measure would permit the use of deadly force, partly by eliminating a requirement to retreat.

The committee began taking testimony on the bills at 9 a.m. following an 8 a.m. pro-gun rally.

The committee was expected to take testimony through the day and into the afternoon Friday as opponents to the bills and supporters began stepping to the microphone.

The bills join several other gun-related measures wending their way through the Legislature, including a controversial “red flag” bill that would allow guns to be temporarily confiscated by a court if an individual were deemed a danger to themselves or others.

In 2016 Maine voters rejected a ballot measure that would have required universal background checks for all gun sales.

And in 2015, the Maine Legislature passed a law that allowing Mainers over the age of 21 to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, provided they were not otherwise prohibited from possessing a firearm.

