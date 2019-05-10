A butter maker and a butt collector are among the five finalists for this year’s LaunchPad small business competition, sponsored by Gorham Savings Bank.

The finalists, all Maine-based startups, will go on to compete in a live business pitch competition June 4 at the University of Southern Maine in Portland for a grand prize of $50,000. The finalists include:

— Casco Bay Creamery of Portland, which makes butter and cream cheese,

— CourseStorm of Orono, which provides online tools for class registration,

— GO Lab of Belfast, which makes nontoxic, renewable, wood fiber insulation,

— Sidewalk Buttler of Scarborough, which makes cigarette butt receptacles, and

— Vintage Maine Kitchen of Freeport, which makes small-batch Maine potato chips.

The finalists were selected from an applicant pool of over 150 businesses, Gorham Savings said. This is the seventh year the bank has sponsored the annual competition.

