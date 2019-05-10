KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bubba Wallace, a NASCAR driver, acknowledged Friday covering up depression “for many years” before breaking down in near tears during a media session ahead of Saturday night’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Wallace, 25, has struggled throughout his second full season at NASCAR’s top level, his best finish coming in 17th at Martinsville. The iconic No. 43 of Richard Petty Motorsports sits 28th in the standings, a long way from being in week-to-week contention.

Wallace was talking about the challenges facing the team when he said, “You try to be the best you can and sometimes it ain’t damn good enough.” He later admitted to experiencing “depression and everything with it,” and that he’s kept it hidden in part by getting behind the wheel.

“I’ll be damned,” Wallace said quietly, his blue hat pulled low over his eyes, “It all goes away when you get behind the wheel. It’s 16 years of driving. It helps. But it’s tough.”

It was at that point Wallace said, “I’m on the verge of breaking down. And I am what I am.” He then quietly buried his face in his hands and wept.

“It’s been a rough moment for a while,” admitted Wallace, an Alabama native and the only black driver in NASCAR’s top level. “Just trying to do everything I can.”

• Kevin Harvick scored his third pole of the season to lead a Stewart-Haas Racing team sweep of the top four spots in qualifying for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton looked poised to extend their dominance of the series after clocking the fastest laps in practice for the Spanish Grand Prix at Montmelo.

INDYCAR: Swedish rookie Felix Rosenqvist won the pole for the Grand Prix on Saturday at Indianapolis by edging teammate Scott Dixon in qualifying.

