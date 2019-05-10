DALLAS — Sung Kang and his caddie did some calculations on the driving range before the second round of the Byron Nelson on an unseasonably cool day with some breezy conditions.

“The biggest thing was we needed to figure how (much) shorter the ball is going to fly,” Kang said. “So we just trusted the number … just hit it, and (it) worked out good.”

Kang matched the Trinity Forest course record with a 10-under 61 on Friday to take the lead at 16 under. He led by four strokes over playing partner Matt Every, who had his second consecutive round of 65, and Tyler Duncan (66).

Brooks Koepka, the world’s No. 3-ranked player who goes to next week’s PGA Championship as defending champion, was fourth at 11 under after a 66. He overcame two early bogeys with six birdies in an 11-hole stretch that included four in a row late.

“Solid round, just trying to keep pace,” Koepka said. “I would like to have been in the lead. But I mean, hey, 61 today was pretty darn impressive.”

Koepka was a stroke ahead of Rory Sabbatini, who had a bogey-free 65.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Steve Stricker shot a season-best 8-under-par 64 to take the second-round lead at the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Stricker leads David Toms by two strokes at 12 under on Greystone’s Founders Course in Birmingham, Alabama.

Toms shot his second straight 67, including five birdies on his final nine holes.

Most players had to finish the first round early in the morning after bad weather halted play at midday Thursday.

First-round leader Glen Day followed his opening 64 with an even-par 72 and is four strokes off the lead.

Billy Andrade is three strokes behind Stricker, and two-time champion Bernhard Langer is four behind. Both shot second-round 67s.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Matt Wallace moved into position for his fifth win in two years by shooting 5-under 67 to take the second-round lead at the British Masters in Southport, England.

The Englishman was 12 under overall and a stroke clear of a trio of players, including Sweden’s Niklas Lemke, who made eight straight birdies in shooting 64. Lemke was tied with England’s Ross Fisher (65) and Belgium’s Thomas Detry (67).

