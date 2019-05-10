KENNEBUNK — Nate Cripps scored in overtime to Kennebunk to an 11-10 win over previously undefeated South Portland in a Class A South boys’ lacrosse game Friday night.

Jacob Sullivan scored five goals to lead Kennebunk (5-2), while Chase Lamontagne added three goals. Crupps finished with two goals and two assists.

Cooper Mehlhorn and David Fiorini each had four goals for South Portland (4-1), which is ranked No. 2 in the state in the Varsity Maine boys’ lacrosse poll.

CHEVERUS 9, MESSALONSKEE 7: Will Haley scored four goals to lead the Stags to a win over the Eagles (1-6) in Oakland.

Ethan Hammond and Colby Anton added two goals apiece, Jacob Sargent also scored and Ethan Hunt made 10 saves.

Wade Carter and Luke Buck each scored two goals for Messalonskee, which also got goals from Josh Languet, Gavin MacDonald and Cooper Doucette. Ben Lamontagne finished with 11 saves.

THORNTON ACADEMY 16, LEWISTON 4: Tom Levasseur scored four goals as the Trojans (5-1) rolled past the Blue Devils (5-2) in Saco.

Spencer Bergeron, CJ LaBreck and Preston Briggs each added two goals for Thornton, which took a 9-1 lead into halftime.

Sam Payne and Logan Michaud each scored twice for Lewiston.

WINDHAM 19, MARSHWOOD 6: Liam McCusker scored six goals, and the Eagles (6-0) raced to an 8-1 halftime lead on their way to a win over the Hawks (5-1) at St. Joseph’s College.

Tyler Woolston and Thomas Lekousi each added three goals.

Cullen Casey scored twice for Marshwood.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

BIDDEFORD 10, LAKE REGION 9: Megan Mourmouras scored with three seconds remaining to lift the Tigers (3-2) over the Lakers (2-4) in Biddeford.

Paige Laverriere led Biddeford with five goals and two assists, while Abby Allen and Mourmouras each added two goals. Ella McKenzie recorded six saves.

Mackenzie Siebert, Paige Davis and Katie Keenan each scored twice for Lake Region.

BOOTHBAY 12, SANFORD 11: Reagan Cola scored seven goals and the Seahawks (2-2) overcame a 9-6 halftime deficit to beat the Spartans (1-4) in Sanford.

Chloe Arsenault added four goals and two assists.

Megan O’Connell and Valentina Drown each had three goals and an assist for Sanford.

NOBLE 9, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 5: Cassandra Chabot and Emily Carleton each scored three goals as the Knights (3-3) downed the Raiders (2-5) in North Berwick.

Bridget O’Neil scored twice for Fryeburg.

