CHICAGO — Infielder Addison Russell says he understands the booing he has heard since returning to the Chicago Cubs after his suspension for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy, calling it “a serious issue.”

Russell, 25, received a mostly chilly reception when he started Wednesday against Miami in his first major league game since September. He was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after completing his 40-game suspension last week, but returned to the majors when infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist went on the restricted list for undisclosed personal matters.

Russell was the talk of sports radio in Chicago on Friday after doing an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times that made it sound as if he was faulting the fans for booing. But he seemed to walk back his comments before making his second start at second base in the opener of a three-game series against Milwaukee.

“I totally understand. It’s a serious issue,” Russell said. “What can I do? Get better day by day. That’s all I can do.”

METS: The team is banning backpacks from Citi Field starting May 20.

NATIONALS: Washington signed outfielder Gerardo Parra to a one-year deal for the $555,000 minimum.

YANKEES: Danny Farquhar allowed two unearned runs during two-thirds of an inning at Tampa, Florida, in his first extended spring training game.

BLUE JAYS: Right-hander Clay Buchholz was scratched from a start and placed on the 10-day injured list because of a sore shoulder. The move is retroactive to May 9.

