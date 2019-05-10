BOSTON — Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer, Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi each added a solo homer Friday night, and the Boston Red Sox moved above .500 for the first time this season with a 14-1 victory against the Seattle Mariners.

Boston (20-19) has won 9 of 11, scoring 80 runs during the stretch. Seattle (20-21) lost for the 10th time in 12 games and is under .500 for the first time.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits and striking out five to pick up his third win in four starts. It was the first time Rodriguez lasted seven innings in a start since Sept. 23, 2017, at Cincinnati.

Rookie Erik Swanson (1-4) took the loss, allowing seven hits and seven runs over 42/3 innings.

It marked the latest rough outing for a Mariners pitching staff that has given up 11 or more runs four times in 12 games.

The Red Sox did the brunt of their damage in the third inning.

Jackie Bradley Jr. led off with a double down the left-field line and scored on Mookie Betts’ two-out single up the middle.

J.D. Martinez moved Betts over to third base with a single, and Moreland cleared the bases with his looping blast that landed just over Boston’s bullpen in center. It was Moreland’s 11th home run of the season.

Devers led off the fourth inning with a line-drive homer over the Mariners’ bullpen in right field.

Moreland added an RBI double in the fifth.

Boston scored in all but two innings.

BLUE JAYS 4: WHITE SOX 3: Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot and Toronto won at home to snap a season-worst five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Chicago.

Grichuk’s two-out blast in the first inning was his sixth of the season and came off starter Dylan Covey (0-2). The homer gave the Blue Jays more runs with one swing than they scored in a three straight losses to Minnesota earlier this week. Toronto was shut out in the first two games and lost 9-1 in Wednesday’s series finale.

YANKEES 4, RAYS 3: Domingo German became the majors’ first seven-game winner, Gio Urshela got a key hit and New York won at St. Petersburg, Florida.

The injury-filled Yankees pulled within a half-game of the AL East-leading Rays in the first of 19 meetings between the teams this season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 11, MARLINS 2: Amed Rosario hit a grand slam during an eight-run outburst at home that marked New York’s biggest first inning in three decades.

Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil also homered for the previously slumping Mets, who set a season best with 15 hits and matched their high for runs.

BREWERS 7, CUBS 0: Gio Gonzalez pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning and Ryan Braun homered, helping Milwaukee win at Chicago for its season-high seventh straight victory.

