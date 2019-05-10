BASEBALL

Ben Ruta’s two-run triple keyed a four-run eighth inning as the Trenton Thunder held on for a 6-3 win over the visiting Portland Sea Dogs.

Trenton (20-10) clung to a 2-1 lead entering the inning, but Wendell Rijo got the scoring started with a two-run single to make it 4-1.

Portland (11-20) scored twice in the ninth on an RBI double from Cody Asche and a sacrifice fly from Luke Tendler, but Tate Matheny struck out with a runner on third to end the game.

Adonis Rosa allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in six innings in a winning effort for the Thunder.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Matus Sukel scored early in the first period Friday night and Slovakia went on to beat the U.S. 4-1 at Kosice, Slovakia, in a stunning result on the opening day of the world hockey championships.

Alex DeBrincat scored from Patrick Kane and Jack Eichel to pull the Americans into a tie midway through the period in the Group A game, but they couldn’t score again against Patrik Rybar. The U.S. will face France on Sunday.

Earlier in Group A in Kosice, Kaapo Kakko scored twice, including an empty-net goal with 34 seconds left, to lift Finland to a 3-1 victory over Canada. Arttu Ilomaki had a tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Kevin Lankinen finished with 20 saves for the Finns.

TENNIS

MADRID OPEN: Roger Federer wasted two match points Friday in a 3-6, 7-6 (11), 6-4 loss to Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Thiem outlasted Federer in the second-set tiebreaker and broke him twice in the third set to close out the match in more than two hours.

Thiem, the runner-up in Madrid the last two seasons, will next face top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who didn’t have to play his quarterfinal after Marin Cilic withdrew because of food poisoning.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: The NCAA rules committee is proposing moving the 3-point line to the international distance and changing the shot-clock reset following offensive rebounds.

Both rules could take effect next season in Division I. College basketball’s other two divisions would wait until 2020-21 to move the 3-point line because of the cost.

FOOTBALL: Florida and Texas scheduled a home-and-home series beginning in 2030.

SOFTBALL: Oklahoma set a single-season Division I record with its 39th consecutive win by defeating Texas Tech 8-0 in six innings in the Big 12 tournament opener for both teams at Oklahoma City.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Tim Weah will be with the U.S. at the under-20 World Cup in Poland rather than with the full national team at the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of his lack of playing time in Scotland with Celtic.

Weah and midfielder Alex Mendez headed under-20 coach Tab Ramos’ 21-man roster. Josh Sargent also was under consideration but will report to the senior team.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Fulham hired Scott Parker as its fulltime manager, keeping faith with its former captain even though he failed to keep the team in the league during a three-month interim tenure.

– Staff and news service

