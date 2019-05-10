I was baffled and most disappointed to find that only two of the five current candidates for Falmouth Town Council, Valentine Sheldon and Jim Chaousis, were willing to participate in the long standing tradition of a Candidates’ Night.

It makes me wonder if the other three are serious about serving or perhaps are hiding something.

In recent months a number of controversial matters have come to the forefront, in particular issues surrounding land use and economic development.

The candidates owe it to the citizens to make clear their positions on these and other issues of importance to the town and the ability to hear them speak in public on these matters is critical. I absolutely would not cast a vote for a candidate unwilling to do so and I encourage others to take the same approach.

David R. Murray

Falmouth

