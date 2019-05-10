WELLS — Police have arrested a man wanted in Maryland on an attempted murder charge stemming from an incident in 2015.

Gregorio Martinez-Aguirre, 38, of 4120 Union St. Apt. 1N, Manchester, New Hampshire, was stopped on Sanford Road in Wells by police for speeding at about 2:40 p.m. last Saturday, Wells Police Chief Jo-Ann Putnam said.

She said that Martinez-Aguirre was polite when he was pulled over and provided his name and date of birth to officers when asked.

“He was very cooperative, although there was a language barrier,” Putnam said. “Once we learned he was wanted out of state, we spoke with the detective in Maryland handling his case and established through photographs and identification that this was the person they were seeking on an outstanding arrest warrant.”

Martinez-Aguirre was charged as a fugitive from justice and remanded to the York County Jail with no bail. He is scheduled to appear at the York District Court on July 16 to answer the fugitive from justice charge.

Jennifer Donelan, director of media relations for the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland, said Martinez-Aguirre was sought in connection to a violent incident near Hyattsville, Maryland, that took place in September 2015.

“The suspect allegedly got into an argument with two men he knew,” Donelan said. “He allegedly assaulted the men when the argument became physical and then he allegedly left the scene and returned with a knife.”

She said Martinez-Aguirre is accused of cutting one of the men in the face with the knife and also slashing that individual across the chest.

“The other victim was allegedly stabbed through the arm and that was potentially more serious as it could have struck a major artery,” Donelan said. “He fled and as a result, he was wanted by police on a charge of first-degree attempted murder because of the serious nature of his actions in this incident.”

Donelan said law enforcement authorities in Maryland were happy to learn Martinez-Aguirre had been captured in Maine after disappearing and eluding capture for nearly four years.

“We’re extremely grateful to learn our colleagues in Maine were able to arrest him,” she said. “We do plan to extradite him back to Maryland to face justice as soon as possible.”

