Police in Westbrook are asking the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Monday afternoon, and who may be in the Lewiston area or the Old Orchard Beach area.

Mackenzie Ross was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Monday, Westbrook police said Friday.

She is 5’6″, 145 pounds, and has colored red hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of three rose petals on her right forearm, police said. Investigators believe she could be with Dominic Johnson, 19, and released a photo of both Johnson and Ross in hopes someone knows where they are.

Police do not believe that Ross is in any danger or that anything criminal has occurred, but her parents want her to return home safely, Westbrook Police Captain Steve Goldberg said.

Anyone with information about Mackenzie’s whereabouts should call the Westbrook Police Department at 854-0644, extension 0.

