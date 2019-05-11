TURNER — Four people were injured Saturday afternoon when a Jay man’s car crossed the centerline and struck a motorcycle on Route 4, police said.

Jacob Carlton, 31, was driving south in a 1999 Toyota Camry when he crossed the centerline and collided with a 2019 Harley-Davidson driven by Michael Adams, 53, of Skowhegan, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Adams was one of five motorcyclists driving north on Route 4.

After Carlton and Adams crashed, two other motorcyclists in the group – Ricky Clements, 56, of Skowhegan, driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson, and Michael Landry, 57, of Skowhegan, driving a 2002 Harley-Davidson – collided while trying to avoid the initial crash.

Adams suffered serious injuries that are not life threatening. He and Landry were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for their injuries, while Clements was treated at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash was still under investigation and was being reconstructed by Maine State Police and the Lewiston Police Department.

Turner Fire and Rescue, Buckfield Fire and Rescue, United Ambulance and the Maine Warden Service also provided assistance.

The sheriff’s office said that anyone who witnessed the crash should call Deputy Randy Williams at 753-2599.

