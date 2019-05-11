How desperate can the Democrats be to think we would allow criminals to vote and children, age 16, to vote, when parents have to sign for them to take driver’s education classes, etc.?
Criminals should never be allowed to vote unless they earn that right, which I don’t think will happen.
We certainly have a different group running for office.
Norma Stanley
South Portland
