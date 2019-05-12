Bangor police say they have a suspect in custody after he fired several shots that wounded another man early Sunday morning.

Detective Lt. Tim Cotton said in a news release posted on Facebook that Jordan David Bishop, 32, of Orrington has been charged with attempted murder, a Class A felony.

Bishop, who was being held Sunday night at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor, was arrested just moments after Bangor police heard the sound of multiple gunshots being fired in the vicinity of a building at 114-118 Harlow St. The building, a pizzeria/restaurant, is located at the corner of Harlow and Franklin streets.

Officers located one male victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The Bangor Fire Department transported the man to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

Officers apprehended Bishop within a minute of the incident as he was leaving the Harlow Street building, Cotton said. The incident took place around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

Cotton said more information about the incident is expected to be released on Monday.

