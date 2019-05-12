A 93-year-old Hancock County man died Sunday afternoon after his car collided with another vehicle on Route 1 in Hancock, Maine State Police said.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, identified the victim as Joseph Ryan of Hancock. McCausland said the crash took place around 11:30 a.m, forcing police to close the highway for 2 1/2 hours.

Ryan’s car struck another vehicle operated by Michel Taccyl, 53, of Jonesport. Taccyl and his passenger, 56-year-old Noel Antenord, also of Jonesport, were transported to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth with non-life-threatening injuries. Ryan died shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

