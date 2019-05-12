RAYMOND – Jordan Bay, on the eastern shore of Sebago, is well-known as the lake’s most desirable location. So when renowned builder Ray Labonte learned that this cottage property was available, he couldn’t resist the opportunity it presented: To create a year-round, classic Maine lakefront home, one custom-crafted for maximum enjoyment of the serenely gorgeous setting.

The level, grassy, ¾-acre lot includes 105 feet of private lake frontage, tucked into a quiet neighborhood barely, and conveniently, a half-mile from U.S. Route 302. Truly, 59 Crockett Road is special. Its clean, sandy beach is wide enough to accommodate a dock, with plenty of room left over for relaxation, play, swimming and fishing. This northeast corner of the Bay is fairly sheltered, and the boat traffic is calm. The views across the water to Raymond Cape are lovely. The due-west sunsets are spectacular.

Beginning in 1960, a traditional cottage stood here. The home now taking shape represents a total transformation by Labonte, who owns and operates Seaside Homes & Design, and Water’s Edge Woodworking, both of Scarborough.

As the lakefront gem approaches its polishing phase, add it to the long list of fine Southern Maine homes crafted by Labonte. Even the foundation, not to mention the shrubs and other professional landscaping that will surround it, is new.

Behind the long front porch, the design is for three good-sized bedrooms and two full baths. The master suite faces the lake and will offer views even from its tiled bath and oversized, glass shower enclosure. The living room, and the open, granite-and-stainless kitchen, with island and gas range, will have similar privileges, and access the large deck. Beaded-door cabinetry will be poplar and birch; floors, hard pine imported from France.

The direct-entry garage is a big plus, as is a plumbed full basement with good ceiling height and ready for finishing. The exterior? Cedar shingles, of course, in a unique, environmentally-friendly formation.

