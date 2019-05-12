ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Masahiro Tanaka outpitched Blake Snell, Thairo Estrada homered just after play resumed following a ninth-inning power outage Sunday and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 to take 2 of 3 from the AL East leaders.

New York closed back within a half-game of the Rays. Despite 16 players going on the injured list the Yankees are 24-16, just four wins fewer than after 40 games last year.

Tanaka (3-3) matched his season high of seven innings, allowing one run and five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. He had his best splitter this season and threw it on 27 of 73 pitches along with 29 sliders, 15 fastballs and two sinkers. He gave up his only run when Austin Meadows homered in the sixth.

“He’s a wizard,” Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier said.

WHITE SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 1: Lucas Giolito allowed one run in seven innings to win his second straight start, Tim Anderson and Yonder Alonso homered, and Chicago won at Toronto.

Giolito (4-1) gave up four hits, matched his season high with eight strikeouts and improved to 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in his past four games. He pitched 7 1/3 shutout innings to beat Cleveland in his previous outing.

TIGERS 5, TWINS 3: Nicholas Castellanos had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Daniel Norris turned in his longest outing since 2017 to lead Detroit at Minneapolis.

Castellanos was a triple shy of the cycle. He and Brandon Dixon both homered early to back Norris (2-1), who went 6 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on six hits. He struck out five and walked one.

ASTROS 15, RANGERS 5: George Springer was 5 for 5 with four RBI and a pair of home runs that increased his total to an AL-high 15, leading Houston at home to a four-game sweep of the Rangers.

Alex Bregman also homered twice and tied his career high with five RBI as the Astros set season highs for runs and hits (18). They extended their winning streak to five.

ORIOLES 5, ANGELS 1: Chris Davis homered in his return to the cleanup spot, going deep for the second time in three games to help Baltimore win at home and avoid a three-game sweep.

Davis hit cleanup for the first time since Aug. 27. Davis, in the fourth season of a $161 million, seven-year contract, is hitting .290 (18 for 62) with five home runs and 17 RBI since stopping an 0-for-54 skid on April 13, a record hitless streak among position players.

INDIANS 5, ATHLETICS 3: Roberto Perez hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and Cleveland won at Oakland, California.

Francisco Lindor had two hits for Cleveland. Mike Freeman walked three times and scored, Carlos Santana had an RBI double, and Jordan Luplow singled, scored and drove in a run.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 10, CARDINALS 6: Josh Bell homered and drove in a career-high five runs, and Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double to lead Pittsburgh at St. Louis.

ROCKIES 10, PADRES 7: Charlie Blackmon homered twice, Antonio Senzatela pitched effectively into the seventh inning and Colorado hung on at Denver.

Raimel Tapia had three hits, including a two-run homer, and pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy hit a three-run double for the Rockies, who took 2 of 3 from San Diego. David Dahl also had three hits.

DODGERS 6, NATIONALS 0: Hyun-Jin Ryu took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Corey Seager hit a grand slam and Los Angeles won at home to split a four-game series that featured three shutouts.

GIANTS 6, REDS 5: Pablo Sandoval homered and doubled in his second three-hit game this season, scoring the go-ahead run on Kevin Pillar’s two-out single in the eighth inning to lift San Francisco at home.

BRAVES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 3: Max Fried pitched five effective innings after leaving his last start early, Johan Camargo hit an early two-run single and Atlanta won at Phoenix.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 6, ROYALS 1: Cole Irvin pitched seven innings of one-run ball in his major league debut and Philadelphia scored six times in the fifth inning to win at Kansas City, Missouri, in the rubber match of their three-game series.

