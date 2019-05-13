BANGOR

Submarine veterans invited to join parade

The Maine Submarine Veterans group invites all submarine veterans to join them Monday to be part of the city’s annual Memorial Day parade. The group will be featured atop a 32′ Submarine Memorial Parade Float in the parade. Attendees will assemble on Exchange Street at 9 a.m. The ¾-mile-long parade starts at 10:15 a.m. and ends with a short Memorial Service at Davenport Park.

Veterans will then be taken to the Sea Dog Restaurant in Bangor for a short meeting, followed by refreshments and reminiscing. Spouses and partners are welcome to attend.

For more details, go to www.maine-subvets.org/index.html.

KENNEBUNK

Library taking applications for 2020 art exhibits

The Kennebunk Free Library is accepting applications for artists to exhibit during the 2020 calendar year in its Speers Gallery at 112 Main St.

The gallery has been host to a variety of mediums, including photography, textile arts and mixed media assemblages, in addition to renditions in oil, pastel, enamel oil, encaustic, pen and ink and watercolor.

The application process is open to individual and group shows, which will compete in a juried review conducted by a committee consisting of members of the library and art communities. Application forms are available at the library or by visiting the library’s website, www.kennebunklibrary.org. The deadline for submission is Oct. 15.

For more details, call Kathleen Boucher at 985-2173, ext. 100.

PORTLAND

TroutKids students releasing fry into waterways

The Portland Water District has partnered with several environmental and conservation groups to offer a TroutKids Program, that is designed to teach youths about pollution and sustainability using baby trout.

Since January, some 700 students have been raising brook trout while studying about watersheds, water cycles, trout life cycles and related environmental topics such as storm water run-off.

The trout are now at the fry stage and ready to be placed into suitable rivers and streams.

Now at the final stage of their studies, students are scheduled to perform water quality tests and macroinvertebrate sampling, along with conducting shoreline assessments to ensure that selected new habitats are healthy for the trout before releasing them.

The hope is that by involving local students in the project, they can connect to the stream and take a role in its future protection.

Gorham Middle School released their trout into the Presumpscot River on Thursday. Next week, Greely Middle School students will participate in two releases into Collyer Brook in Gray and Mahoney Middle School students plan two releases at Trout Brook in South Portland.

For more details, go to www.pwd.org.

CAPE ELIZABETH

High school senior named 2019 Presidential Scholar

Rohan Freedman of Cape Elizabeth High School has been selected as a 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

Freedman is one of 161 high school seniors who were selected for the honor by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars based on their academic achievements, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, technical expertise, leadership skills, citizenship, service and contributions to their school and community.

Freedman and his fellow honorees will be honored for their accomplishments next month in Washington D.C.

Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,200 candidates qualified for the 2019 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT and ACT exams, and through nominations made by Chief State School Officers, other partner recognition organizations or the National YoungArts Foundation’s nationwide YoungArts program.

The 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and from U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, and 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in Career and Technical Education.

The teacher chosen for recognition by Freedman is Winthrop Phillips of Cape Elizabeth High School.

WINDHAM

Riding center’s director wins regional honor

Sarah Bronson, executive director of Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center, has been named the 2019 Region 1 PATH Intl. Credentialed Professional of the Year.

Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International is an international voice of the Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies industry. The organization advocates for EAAT and provides standards for safe and ethical equine interaction through education, communication, standards and research.

Bronson, a physical therapist and lifelong equestrian, co-founded RTT in 1993. Nominators Lorena Coffin and Kate Jeton said, “Riding to the Top has grown to be a leading center due to the unwavering dedication and leadership of Executive Director Sarah Bronson.”

Bronson led RTT’s transformation from serving a handful of riders seasonally at a leased barn to owning and operating a year-round center on a 52-acre farm.

Today, RTT is northern New England’s largest PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center having provided over 50,000 client visits in its 26-year history. According to former board member and current advisory member, Dr. Candace Platz, “RTT is a grass roots effort involving many people, a true community mosaic. The person who holds the mosaic together is Sarah Bronson.”

Bronsin also is a PATH Intl. Registered Level instructor and PATH Intl Registered Therapist, providing both therapeutic riding instruction and hippotherapy services helping RTT’s clients improve their health and wellness through equine assisted activities and therapies.

Bronson’s award automatically enters her to be considered for PATH Intl.’s larger international award where all regional and international winners compete. The winner will be announced at PATH Intl.’s annual conference in Denver in November.

WELLS

Second-graders present school’s annual rodeo

Wells Elementary School’s second-graders presented the school’s annual rodeo – the culmination of a multidisciplinary unit combining the core classes of music, physical education, art, library and technology while studying the settlement of the American West via the famed Oregon Trail.

Some 125 students, dressed as Western pioneers, strutted into the school’s gymnasium to greet family members and school staffers who gathered to hear students share about what they’d learned. A few pupils read aloud snippets of information about their journey on the Oregon Trail, a 2,000-mile route over which thousands of pioneers migrated from the Great Plains to fertile territory from 1840 to1860.

Students sang such classics as “Don’t Fence Me In” and performed Western folk dancing to other classics as “The Virginia Reel.” They were later joined in the dancing by audience members. Then, with the lights dimmed, students and others gathered in a circle on the floor for a sing-a-long to favorites including “Auld Lang Syne.” The music was performed by music teacher Karen Taylor with Keith Fletcher and Kathy King.

Student artwork was also part of the rodeo project, adding ambiance to the hallways leading to the gymnasium. In the lobby, guests were able to view a large Western-themed ceramic display created by rodeo participants in the art classroom of teacher Jenna Larochelle-Parry.

“Each artist had the choice to create a clay character and small detail to contribute to the (ceramic) installation,” said Larochelle-Parry. “The display featured sculptures of oxen, horses, Native Americans, pioneer families and wagons.”

Rodeo organizers included Kathy Calo, Karen Taylor, Larochelle-Parry and Marty Cryer. This project involves the school’s “core” teachers coordinating with one another for 12 weeks before the rodeo.

