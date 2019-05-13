A line worker was hospitalized after suffering an electrical shock while working on power lines in Gorham on Monday afternoon, according to the town’s fire chief.

The worker was injured or experienced a medical problem while working in a bucket truck at the intersection of Moser Road and Old Canal Way in Gorham, said Catharine Hartnett, spokesperson for Central Maine Power Co. The utility said it is investigating.

Gorham Fire Chief Robert Lefebvre said the worker was “definitely electrocuted. He was conscious and stable when we arrived.”

The worker, a CMP subcontractor, was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland. His condition is unknown.

“We don’t know what happened yet,” Hartnett said. “All we know is he was conscious when he was removed from the bucket truck.”

Hartnett said OSHA has been notified. The man’s name, age and hometown had not been released.

“Right now, our first concern is for his health and safety,” Hartnett said.

Hartnett said the crew was doing routine maintenance on the transmission line when the incident occurred around 2 p.m.

Hartnett said she hoped to have more information Tuesday.

