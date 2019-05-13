Four financial advisers are forming an independent wealth management firm in Portland.

Steven Tenney, Joseph Powers, Helen Andreoli and Jack Piper announced Monday that they were forming Great Diamond Partners to provide investment consulting and personalized advance financial planning.

Tenney is the CEO and is a founding partner of the firm. Most recently, he was senior vice president and senior portfolio manager with UBS. Powers, who has worked at UBS as a private wealth adviser since 2000, will lead financial planning and insurance strategies at Great Diamond.

Andreoli is chief financial officer and is a founding partner of Great Diamond. She has worked at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and UBS. Piper will be part of the investment team and develop and manage client portfolios. Most recently, he has been a financial adviser at UBS Wealth Management.

Among the firm’s specialties will be business transition strategies, focusing on intergenerational wealth transfers and business sales for families, Tenney said.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: