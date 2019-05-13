I was very happy to see that the Legislature’s Education Committee recently took an important step toward improving Pre-K access throughout Maine. It’s even more encouraging to see unanimous, bipartisan support.
I’ve long been a proponent of investments in early childhood programs. And I say that not only as a Mainer who cares about our children’s future, but also as a recently-retired CEO. This isn’t just an education issue—it’s a workforce issue.
Research has shown time and time again that investments in high-quality educational programs during the earliest years can have a profound and positive impact on children as they grow, particularly at-risk children. This impact includes better development of early math, verbal, and social-emotional skills. These skills, in turn, form the foundation of a child being “kindergarten-ready,” setting the stage for later educational—and career—success.
That’s why I hope the full House and Senate follow the Education Committee’s lead and show strong support for investing in high-quality early childhood education. Maine’s kids will have a better shot at success if they do, and our future workforce will be stronger and more competitive.
Chris Emmons
former CEO of Gorham Savings Bank
and co-chair of Maine Early Learning Investment Group
