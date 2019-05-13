Why are we still talking about funding abortion? We have birth control, free if you are unable to pay, and readily available. We even have the “morning after” pill. We have the adoption! (A service not offered by Planned Parenthood. Why?)
What we don’t have are people thinking before:’“Do I want a child? Am I ready for this responsibility?”
Make these decisions before … not after!
Pamela Brant
Westbrook
